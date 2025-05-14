New McDonald’s in Morecambe town centre set for go-ahead

Plans for fast food giant McDonald’s to open a new restaurant in Morecambe town centre are set to be given the green light.

The firm will discover the outcome of their proposals to open the new outlet in the former Frankie and Benny’s in Hilmore Way on May 27.

Planning officers have recommended the go-ahead is given for the scheme.

The site is currently empty after Frankie and Benny’s closed in July 2020.

Plans to turn it into a Burger King drive-thru were shelved last September.

McDonald’s now wabt planning permission for the erection of extensions, external alterations to the existing building including replacement doors and glazing, installation of plant and equipment, demolition of existing bin store, creation of bin store corral area, erection of fencing, changes to car parking layout, landscaping, and associated works.

The proposed landscaping works include outdoor seating areas, footways and new planting.

The city council has received 19 letters of objection to the scheme, raising issues including public health, traffic, existing outlets and impact on local businesses, litter and anti-social behaviour, and more wide-ranging environmental, ethical and geopolitical concerns.

A council report says: “The existing building is in a poor condition. The proposed extensions and external alterations ... would result in an improved visual amenity, and are appropriate given the setting of the wider commercial area

“Bringing this site back into use will increase the volume of pedestrian, cycle and motor vehicle traffic using the road, footway and greenway when compared to the current vacant situation, although the site is already established for restaurant use with existing access and parking.

"A small number of parking spaces will be under the control of the applicant, including accessible spaces, at the restaurant entrance.

"Customers will also have access to the city council-operated Hilmore Way car park, which has recently changed its tariffs to allow 60 minutes free parking.”

Lichfields, on behalf of McDonald’s, said in the original planning documents: “The proposals will bring this vacant building back into active use and provide a new McDonald’s restaurant in a highly accessible location.

"It will also result in economic benefits that will directly and indirectly support the local economy, including new employment opportunities and the generation of business rates.”