New look for Heysham convenience store

A substantial project which will see an 18-year independently run store undergo a complete transformation is set to be completed by the end of the month.

The site in Heysham belongs to long-time independents Beech Stores and is undergoing a £150,000 refit, including the addition of a shiny new Nisa fascia.

The new-look Nisa store in Heysham.

James Brown, who runs the business after it was passed down to him by his father, said: “Our family business has been operating since 2001 and has evolved greatly through the generations. When the store was passed to me, I felt it was important to bring it right up to date due to having last had any work done over 18 years ago.

“I’m delighted to re-open the store as a ‘Nisa Local’ and I know some of our loyal customers are excited to see all of the changes too.

“The regeneration of Beech Stores is a fantastic opportunity for our family business to proudly continue serving and supporting the increasing population in Heysham – it’s important to us that we meet the expectations of the local community.”

The refit is still a work in progress, but the development is running to schedule and the family will be holding an in-store event on Wednesday August 21 to mark the official re-opening.