New lease of life for historic Lancaster hotel

Plans have been submitted to Lancaster City Council for the 10,614 sqft Grade II Listed building in Penny Street, which closed in 2015, to undergo a complete revamp and open its doors as a new venue for a bar and hotel.

The three-storey Alexandra Hotel was originally built in 1902 and more recently was known to many as the former Revolution Bar. It later became The Catholic Social Club, a popular venue for LGBTQ discos until 1976. The iconic building in the heart of the city has remained closed for the past six years.

Under plans submitted by Z Mister of Mister Capital Holdings based in St Leonard’s Gate in Lancaster, all existing furniture, bar and equipment will be stripped out, as well as the installation of new wriring, flooring, plumbing and new ceilings thoughout. Crumbling masonry and window sashes will also be restored and new furniture installed.

The iconic Alendandra Hotel in Lancaster

In support of the change of use application documents submitted to the city council, Coun. Darren Clifford, Cabinet Member with responsibility for tourism recently, said: “The visitor economy is now worth over £400 million to the local economy.

"This makes the change of use for Alexandra Hotel a good opportunity for the local economy to attract more visitors whilst at the same time expanding the variety of tourist accommodation."

A decision will be made by the council’s planning committee following a period of public consultation.