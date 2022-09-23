New Lancaster store for ‘geeks’ offers a place where everyone belongs

Geek Retreat is a trading card game and board games cafe, which serves hot and cold food and drink, as well as hosting nightly events for some of the most popular games.

They also host Dungeons and Dragons nights, where customers can join a campaign together and make new friends.

Geek Retreat is a national chain which labels itself as a 'geek culture' retailer, gaming cafe and events hub rolled into one.

The new Geek Retreat store in Lancaster.

Its stores offer something for geeks and non-geeks alike, and are inclusive and welcoming to all.

Founder Stephen Walsh opened the doors of the first store in Glasgow in 2013.

Initially opening as a fun place to play ‘geeky’ games and grab a milkshake, it quickly turned into something far more meaningful than the team ever imagined, giving people a place where they felt they belonged.

Customers began to build communities that thrived in the freedom to be themselves, and revelled in the enjoyment of playing games while building long-lasting friendships.

New Lancaster store manager Peter Gaines said: "The mission at Geek Retreat is to provide a space where everyone belongs.

"No matter your background, walk of life, geeky passion, sexuality, gender, you will find a warm welcome at Geek Retreat.

"I wanted to open my own business, but I wanted to be running something that I had a passion for, so that I can ensure it succeeds."