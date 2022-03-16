As we reported in December, Jimmy's Taphouse opened in a former gym premises in Slip Inn Lane, aiming to bring something a little different to the city centre.

And after opening for some test events, Jimmy's Taphouse now officially launches from noon on Saturday.

After a revamp over the last couple of months, the bar now has a new manager and staff in place, and is in a position to officially launch properly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside Jimmy's Taphouse, with (from left), Jimmy, Milo and Tom, pictured during last Saturday's test opening.

While it largely specialises in craft ale, Jimmy’s Taphouse caters for everyone and aims to bridge the gap in the market between other types of bars and pubs in Lancaster.

Bosses hope the bar will have a vibe similar to that of bars in areas such as Manchester's Northern Quarter and Shoreditch in London, combining craft ale with good conversation and much more.

"We managed a brief opening for one day before Christmas, but now we're back,” said owner Gruff Morris. “As the owner, I was too hasty in trying to get open and in for the Christmas trade and actually we really weren't ready or prepared.

"Roll the clock forward three months, and we are back and better than before, with a new management structure led by Tom Shanley, who is the new manager and landlord.

Jimmy, the namesake of the bar, behind the bar in Jimmy's.

"Forged in the crucible of working in bars around town, Tom has a vast experience in beers and bar management and has curated a fantastic team currently consisting of Milo, Hollie and Ria. They have all put in amazing hard work to get us to this point.

“We have revamped the downstairs, the upstairs has a chill out space, the toilet facilities have been updated and it's had a general face-lift to make it feel fresh and welcoming.

“We are pleased to announce that the grand opening and ribbon cut with be on Saturday March 16 at noon, which will be cut by Jimmy Sweetman himself. He is very excited to welcome you back to the revamped premises.

“Our main focus is serving unique and excellent craft keg and cask beer. We have an excellent line up for the opening day, and is kept fresh with the Kegerator. That is a fabulous piece of kit we imported from America which is a bar, a cooler and a beer dispenser all in one. It guarantees that your craft keg beer is stored, extracted and served at the optimum temperature, maintaining the best possible flavours.

From left, manager Tom Shanley with bar staff Milo and Hollie.

“We also have a fantastic range of specialist beers in the fridge, as well as some excellent and unique spirits and we are proud to be supporting Ukraine through offering you their premium vodka, Staritsky Levitsky.