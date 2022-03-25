New Lancaster course teaches teens about music and events industry

A new social enterprise has been set up in Lancaster which is offering the chance for 16 to 18-year-olds to learn the skills they need to get started.

The course includes marketing, production, business planning and operations, as well as masterclasses with industry experts and practical work experience in events.

Along with completing the Introduction into the Music & Events Industry course, those taking part will also receive two qualifications: Employability and Occupational Studies in L1, plus opportunities for future paid work at events and festivals.

Kanteena in Lancaster.

The course is the brainchild of new social enterprise The Culture Projekt, which is being operated out of Lancaster venue Kanteena.

The Culture Projekt was set up by founder Holly Wignall, helped by community engagement officer Rachel Holme.

Holly has a long history of creating large successful events and festivals, and considers it her responsibility as director at Events Live to use her skills and experience to give back to the community.

She said: “While any business can make claims about values, what I love is that in a social enterprise, our commitments are cultural and structural and as a social enterprise we have to reinvest profits in order to put our social purpose above the pursuit of short term financial gain.”

The objective of Holly’s first community projects is to grow and develop skilled artists ranging from ages 16 to 18 in all art forms and abilities.

Her passion lies in nurturing talent in youngsters who struggle to engage in mainstream education and employment options.

She recognises that stereotypically parents steer their children towards conventional work and educational prospects due to the worry of a lack of further employment.

Many people have a tendency to view the arts and music industry as a hobby rather than an occupation, and Holly wants to improve these outcomes.

Holly said she is lucky to be able to provide and deliver high quality training, workshops and events in part due to the venue the enterprise is able to establish its roots from – Kanteena.

The Brewery Lane venue was set up by its owner Pablo Aguilar shortly before the Covid pandemic hit. His vision was to collaborate with local artists and musicians, in turn improving Lancaster’s economy by bringing in renowned artists and DJs who might ordinarily favour bigger cities.

Pablo’s determination to forge ahead and install a new state-of-the-art sound system and sound proofing has brought big hitters to Lancaster, which in turn enables investment back into the community.

The large space is open to local groups who would benefit from using the space for a wide range of projects and already houses a local women’s networking event called “Lancaster and Morecambe ladies mean business”. The community now has a unique opportunity with Culture Projekt, with on-site access to industry experts and the equipment needed to develop the artistry skills in music production and event management, with the potential to reach a wider audience and further employment opportunities with two qualifications on completion and £100.