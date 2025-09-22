New Japanese ramen restaurant set to open in Lancaster
A new Japanese eatery is getting ready to open in Lancaster city centre.
Signs have gone up at 19 Dalton Square – which previously housed Dalton Square Florist – advertising the forthcoming Tora Ramen.
Their website says Tora Ramen will serve ramen dishes and izakaya – a term for a casual Japanese pub or tavern where people gather for drinks and a variety of small, shared dishes, similar to Spanish tapas bars.
They will offer dishes such as miso soup, tempura, katsu curry and several ramen dishes.
While the restaurant itself has no opening date information, home deliveries are currently offered online out of 54a Penny Street.