New Japanese ramen restaurant set to open in Lancaster

Tora Ramen in Dalton Square.

A new Japanese eatery is getting ready to open in Lancaster city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs have gone up at 19 Dalton Square – which previously housed Dalton Square Florist – advertising the forthcoming Tora Ramen.

Their website says Tora Ramen will serve ramen dishes and izakaya – a term for a casual Japanese pub or tavern where people gather for drinks and a variety of small, shared dishes, similar to Spanish tapas bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will offer dishes such as miso soup, tempura, katsu curry and several ramen dishes.

While the restaurant itself has no opening date information, home deliveries are currently offered online out of 54a Penny Street.