New Japanese ramen restaurant set to open in Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:20 BST
Tora Ramen in Dalton Square.placeholder image
Tora Ramen in Dalton Square.
A new Japanese eatery is getting ready to open in Lancaster city centre.

Signs have gone up at 19 Dalton Square – which previously housed Dalton Square Florist – advertising the forthcoming Tora Ramen.

Their website says Tora Ramen will serve ramen dishes and izakaya – a term for a casual Japanese pub or tavern where people gather for drinks and a variety of small, shared dishes, similar to Spanish tapas bars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will offer dishes such as miso soup, tempura, katsu curry and several ramen dishes.

While the restaurant itself has no opening date information, home deliveries are currently offered online out of 54a Penny Street.

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice