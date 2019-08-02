New homes in Lancaster and Carnforth would require three new primary schools, report reveals

Three new primary schools would be needed in Lancaster and Carnforth to accommodate thousands of new homes, a council report has revealed.

Two sites in north and east Lancaster, and one site in south Carnforth have been identified as prime locations for more than 2,000 new homes as part of Lancaster City Council’s Local Plan.

The site at Lancaster North is located on farmland and countryside north of Skerton on both sides of the A6, bounded by the railway line to the west, the Bay Gateway to the north, and Kellet Lane to the east.

The site in total is expected to accommodate 700 dwellings and community facilities including a primary school.

The site at Lancaster East is located between the north eastern edge of Lancaster and the M6 motorway.

The primary access into the site would be from Caton Road.

It is described an undulating site and includes Lansil Golf Course, which will be retained and relocated within the site.

The site will accommodate up to 900 dwellings, a country park and community facilities including a primary school.

The site to the south of Carnforth is located on land between the Lancaster Canal and the M6 motorway. It is made up of a brownfield site (Lundsfield Quarry) and a larger greenfield site to the south.

Up to 700 dwellings are proposed for this allocation.

The allocation also includes the provision of community facilities including a primary school and a recreational hub.

Edwina Grant OBE, Lancashire County Council’s executive director for education and children’s services, said: “The county council has a statutory duty to ensure that we have the right number of school places and our officers have a very good track record of doing that.

“We use a range of data, including the latest School Place Provision Strategy, to plan, based on historical levels of population growth, migration and other factors.

“The projected impact of new housing developments that are planned for the next five years in any area are also monitored to make sure that enough school places are available to meet the demand.”

Lancaster City Council is also currently consulting on a Cycling and Walking Planning Advisory Note (PAN), which sets out preferred cycling and walking infrastructure within the district, and also within and around the three sites.

Anyone who has comments to make on the PAN can email planningpolicy@lancaster.gov.uk by August 29.

See the Cycling and Walking Planning Advisory Note (PAN) HERE.