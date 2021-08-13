New hire for Sales Geek's expanding Lancaster and South Lakes team

Tony Capper of Sales Geek with Christian Coates now on board

Tony Capper launched Sales Geek Lancaster and South Lakes in October 2020 on the back of a sales career stretching back to 1997, including 13 years as business development director at BT.

He is now joined by Christian Coates, who has previously built Barrow-based digital agency PinkSquare Media to a 12-strong team and a major force on the south Cumbrian creative scene.

With headquarters in Blackburn, Sales Geek is a multi-award-winning provider of sales training to a wide variety of businesses, with clients across the UK and internationally.

The company recently reported 80% growth in 2020 after pivoting rapidly at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, moving all its services online during lockdown and then going on to win its first international client, launch its first franchises, and also launch the free version of its Sales Geek Hub app, which now has users across the globe.

Tony Capper, of Sales Geek Lancaster and South Lakes, was one of those first franchisees to join last year and so is very pleased to have expanded his own team just nine months later.

He said: “Hiring a sales director is a big deal for any company. If you are a small or medium sized business, it is critical that you get it right. But a sales director’s salary can be prohibitive, particularly if you want the very best sales leaders with significant experience and a great track record in sales growth.

“With the Your Sales Director™ package, we provide top level sales leadership to transform sales operations and the people within and behind them, working with a huge variety of businesses.

“What’s great about bringing Christian onboard is that we in fact both have very different client experiences, so we can really broaden out the expertise we offer. It’s not like having just another me, we both bring something unique to the table.”

Christian Coates said: “I’m very proud to have built PinkSquare Media to a level where I don’t need personally to be part of the team on a day-to-day basis. Our fantastic team are fully able to operate to the highest standard autonomously. That’s a situation most smart business owners want to get to, so joining Sales Geek allows me to share my experience in achieving that, while also helping them with short term solutions, like smashing their sales targets.