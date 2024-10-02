Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having created bespoke handmade chocolates for 35 years, and supplying customers throughout Lancashire and beyond, Jacqueline’s Chocolates will be opening at Lancaster Castle this weekend.

The shop will be based within the grounds of the castle, and opens on Saturday.

Vicki Mathews from Lancaster Castle said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jacqueline’s Chocolates to the castle. Having such unique chocolates created on site is a valuable addition to our offering at the castle and we believe our visitors will be very excited by this.”

Visitors will be able to buy a range of stunning flavours each day, including sea salted caramel, pistachio cream and unicorn tears, as gifts for family and friends or as an indulgent treat for themselves. Visitors to the shop will also be able to see the chocolates being made.

Jacqueline's Chocolates opens on Saturday October 5.

In addition, Jacqueline will be running monthly workshops on site so visitors can learn the incredible art of chocolate making and create their own exquisite chocolates.

Jacqueline said: “It’s such an amazing opportunity for Jacqueline’s Chocolates to set up at the castle and create our chocolates in the shop for visitors to buy.

"We’re excited to work with the castle and in addition to running our monthly chocolate making workshops we will also be running bespoke ones for visitors from all over the country and overseas.”

Jacqueline’s launch is on Saturday October 5 from 10am until 5pm

They will be located at the cloister workshop, in the main courtyard next to the booking office.

For further information contact Jacqueline on 07534 336485 or visit the website at www.jacquelineschocolates.co.uk