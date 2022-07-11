New green business collaboration announced during Prince of Wales visit to Morecambe

LiNa Energy and the Eden Project, who were both invited to meet the Prince of Wales during a tour of Morecambe, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding which paves the way for these green businesses to collaborate – locally and potentially nationally.

LiNa Energy and the Eden Project have a shared goal of building a more sustainable future and this collaboration will enable them to work together towards installing green energy storage systems using LiNa’s sustainable sodium batteries at Eden Project sites such as Eden Project North.

During a tour of Morecambe, Prince Charles met with community organisations and local businesses. Following a tour of the Winter Gardens, he met with LiNa Energy founders and staff and was shown a technical demonstration of how the LiNa batteries are manufactured with the presentation showing the batteries sustainability and cost benefits.

Prince Charles chats to LiNA represntatives during his visit to Morecambe and the Winter Gardens.

Dr Gene Lewis, CEO of LiNa Energy, said: “Like us, the Prince of Wales has an unwavering commitment to championing sustainable technologies that will make net-zero 2050 a reality. It was an absolute honour to introduce

him to members of Team LiNa who had the opportunity to present and discuss LiNa’s pioneering, cobalt and lithium free, low cost, safe, sustainable sodium battery technology.”

LiNa is developing a battery free of lithium and cobalt and the goal of this Memorandum of Understanding is to deploy this clean tech innovation in a storage system which will enable Eden Projects to store their local renewable energy, making it available as and when it’s needed. The agreement covers feasibility, testing, and demonstration of the technology to validate it for future commercial installation.

Dr Gene Lewis added: “LiNa is developing a game-changing cobalt and lithium free battery technology that will accelerate our much-needed transition away from fossil-fuel derived power sources. It is absolutely fitting that LiNa has partnered with the Eden Project, a pioneering organisation that seeks to promote the technologies that are needed for a clean and green planet.

"This exciting collaboration also will give LiNa the opportunity to showcase globally its technology at one or more of the prestigious Eden Project sites. We are looking forward to seeing the LiNa battery in the wild!”

The PRince of Wales also received a short presentation from Eden Project North, a project which aims to regenerate the area and bring forward economic opportunities to the region. The Prince of Wales was

shown how they are incorporating new technologies in the creation of the attraction.

David Harland, the Eden Project’s chief global growth officer, said: “We were really pleased to be meeting His Royal Highness alongside our friends at LiNa Energy and we look forward to working closely with them on Eden Projects in Morecambe and further afield.”

LiNa Energy Ltd is a clean tech company which addresses a rapidly growing need for sustainable and low-cost energy storage. LiNa is commercialising high performance solid-state sodium batteries - with no cobalt or lithium - which offer greater safety, sustainability, and lower cost versus lithium-ion.