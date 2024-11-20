New Greek takeaway opens in Lancaster city centre

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:13 GMT
Mediterranean food is on offer at a brand new takeaway in Lancaster city centre.

Greekos has officially opened in Market Street.

The takeaway, which has a small seating area inside, will sell Greek food including gyros, souvlakis, meats and salads.

The property, which is next door to The Body Shop, was previously home to Greenhalgh's bakers.

