New Greek takeaway opens in Lancaster city centre
Mediterranean food is on offer at a brand new takeaway in Lancaster city centre.
Greekos has officially opened in Market Street.
The takeaway, which has a small seating area inside, will sell Greek food including gyros, souvlakis, meats and salads.
The property, which is next door to The Body Shop, was previously home to Greenhalgh's bakers.