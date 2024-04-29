New Frozen Fire™ Delight from Peppered Palette Ltd. debuts at Lancaster Brewery family fun weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Immerse yourself in a spectrum of bold flavours with Peppered Palette Ltd.’s innovative Frozen Fire™ Chilli Cheesecake On-A-Stick. This daring delicacy is set to thrill palates at the Lancaster Brewery Family Fun Weekend from 4-6 May at the Lancaster Leisure Park on Wryesdale Road.

Peppered Palette’s Frozen Fire™ seamlessly marries the zest of chilli with the lushness of cheesecake, offering this classic dessert with an exciting twist—on a stick for easy enjoyment. Satisfy your craving with the original mild version or dare to try the new extreme variant for an intense chilli sensation.

The company's creative ethos has been propelling its growth since its inception in the USA in 1994, with founder Todd "AKA Toad" Guiton, now joining with his wife Sherri, and their daughter Kalena expanding their innovative delights in the UK.

Hot sauce on ice cream? If it's The Flamous Five lineup by Peppered Palette.

Toad Sweat™ Dessert Hot Sauces burst onto the scene at the 1996 Fiery Foods Festival in Austin, Texas setting the stage for a new dessert trend. Today, the "Flamous Five"—Kickin’ Key Lime, Tinglin’ Orange, Zingin’ Cranberry, Zippin’ Lemon, and Punchin’ Pineapple—continue to amaze with their harmonious balance of sweet and spicy. These groundbreaking sauces made a splash at the Bolton Food & Drink Festival in August 2023 and earned Todd several spots on BBC Radio Manchester, further cementing their reputation.

Nestled in Lancaster’s White Cross Business Park, Peppered Palette is more than a family business—it’s a legacy of bold, innovative flavours. They pour their heart and soul into every handcrafted batch, ensuring a quality that you can taste.