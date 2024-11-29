New fashion and lifestyle store opens in market town near Lancaster
Joules are celebrating the Market Square opening with a special store event all day until 5.30pm.
Customers will have the opportunity to view the latest autumn/winter collection in person, receive a custom location-based tote bag with every purchase, 10% off any purchases made on the day along with a free ‘with love from Joules’ branded biscuit.
Plus, the first customer in the queue received a gift worth more than £100 plus a £50 gift card, while the second customer received a £50 gift card, third customer a £30 gift card and the next 12 customers after each received a £20 gift card.
Going forward, the store will be open:
Monday 9am to 5.30pm
Tuesday 9am to 5.30pm
Wednesday 9am to 5.30pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5.30pm
Saturday 9am to 5.30pm
Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm