New fashion and lifestyle store opens in market town near Lancaster

British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules opens its Kirkby Lonsdale store today, Friday.

Joules are celebrating the Market Square opening with a special store event all day until 5.30pm.

Customers will have the opportunity to view the latest autumn/winter collection in person, receive a custom location-based tote bag with every purchase, 10% off any purchases made on the day along with a free ‘with love from Joules’ branded biscuit.

Plus, the first customer in the queue received a gift worth more than £100 plus a £50 gift card, while the second customer received a £50 gift card, third customer a £30 gift card and the next 12 customers after each received a £20 gift card.

Joules in Market Street, Kirkby Lonsdale.

Going forward, the store will be open:

Monday 9am to 5.30pm

Tuesday 9am to 5.30pm

Wednesday 9am to 5.30pm

Thursday 9am to 6pm

Friday 9am to 5.30pm

Saturday 9am to 5.30pm

Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm