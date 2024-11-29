New fashion and lifestyle store opens in market town near Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules opens its Kirkby Lonsdale store today, Friday.

Joules are celebrating the Market Square opening with a special store event all day until 5.30pm.

Customers will have the opportunity to view the latest autumn/winter collection in person, receive a custom location-based tote bag with every purchase, 10% off any purchases made on the day along with a free ‘with love from Joules’ branded biscuit.

Plus, the first customer in the queue received a gift worth more than £100 plus a £50 gift card, while the second customer received a £50 gift card, third customer a £30 gift card and the next 12 customers after each received a £20 gift card.

Joules in Market Street, Kirkby Lonsdale.Joules in Market Street, Kirkby Lonsdale.
Going forward, the store will be open:

Monday 9am to 5.30pm

Tuesday 9am to 5.30pm

Wednesday 9am to 5.30pm

Thursday 9am to 6pm

Friday 9am to 5.30pm

Saturday 9am to 5.30pm

Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm

