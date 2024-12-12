New faces but traditional Lancashire values as popular Morecambe pub reopens

The new faces behind the bar at The Palatine in Morecambe may have moved from the other side of the world, but they are keen to bring a taste of Lancashire back to the popular venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard and Marianne Verschoor recently relocated from South Africa and have taken on the town centre pub, which had been closed for several months.

The couple are experienced food and drink specialists and will be operating the whole building, which has in the past been separated into a pub with restaurant above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said: “Our intention is to take it back to being a traditional English pub.

Richard and Marianne Verschoor, new tenants at The Palatine in Morecambe.

"We will offer cask ales, wines and spirits based on international trends and best sellers, and recommendations from our suppliers.”

"Our food is going to be very simple, fresh and local home produce," Marianne said. “We are not a restaurant, we will be a pub serving good wholesome pub food.

“The place has had a large following over the years and we have been getting positive feedback from people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small focused menu will include snacks and starters such as Morecambe Bay potted shrimps and Lancashire cheeseboards, while main courses will initially be basket food with meat and vegetarian options.

Inside The Palatine in Morecambe.

"We will then start to introduce more, we can adapt the menu depending on what people like,” Richard said. “Perhaps a decent pie, Lancashire hotpot, Cumberland sausage and mash.

"We are very much about the flavour and we want to try to keep it as Lancashire as possible.”

The couple have already interviewed for bar/waiting staff, and are now on the look-out for a cook with a view to starting to offer food in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard and Marianne relocated from South Africa just two months ago after seizing the opportunity offered to them by Lancaster Brewery Company, who own The Palatine.

The Palatine in Morecambe.

They had previously owned two large 250-seater restaurants in South Africa, in Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred, but sadly lost both due to Covid.

"This is our new start in life,” said Marianne.

The pair came over to the UK at the end of October, initially staying with their son who lives in Swindon, before moving into The Palatine in mid-November.

"We had been chatting to Lancaster Brewery for a couple of months and we just decided to go for it,” Richard said. "It had a good feel, so here we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are reintroducing the Lancaster Brewery ethos and brand. We are working very closely with them to ensure it’s all in the best interest for us both.”

The Palatine is currently open Monday to Saturday from noon until 10pm, and on Sundays from noon until 5pm.

They will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The pub is also dog friendly, and has a ‘puppy corner’ complete with bowls and treats.

The Palatine is among several venues across the region to be operated by Lancaster Brewery Company, including The Sun in Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Vandenbrink – who appeared on Masterchef: The Professionals in 2018 – was the first to open a restaurant above The Palatine, called 18 Degrees North, in May 2019.

The venue then became Secret Bistro, run by owner and head chef, the late Gavin Riley, before it became The Mad Hunter, run by Travis Dunlop.