A new landlord has taken the helm at a popular Lancaster pub.

Pascal Meulemeester will be the new landlord at The Park in St Oswald Street from this week.

He announced the news on Facebook, saying: “The rumours are true, as of Wednesday The Park is under new management and I, Pascal, am the new landlord.

"Together with the well known, lovely staff, we will try and get some new exciting things happening here, karaoke, live music in the function room, I'm working on it to have it happening as soon as possible.

"A little bit about myself, I was born and raised in Bruges, Belgium, have been in the industry for about 30 years and have done probably everything there is to do in the industry, so together with the staff, locals and new customers we will make this place rock.

"And for now you can always pop in for a pint or two, a gin, a vodka or something else out of our extensive range.

"Hope to see you all soon!”