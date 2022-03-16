Commercial property management firm The Derwent Group has submitted an application to Lancaster City Council to build four new units on Lancaster Business Park, in Mannin Way off Caton Road, close to the M6.

The business park, which is across the road from Holiday Inn and close to the M6 Junction 34, already houses a Premier Inn, gym and Brewers Fayre and is considered by council officials to be a “key site in the delivery of high quality business space”.

According to the plans, 25 full-time jobs would be created by the drive-thru coffee shop, while the other three units would be split into six buildings to be used for industrial, distribution and storage. The drive-thru unit would also include an additional two commercial units.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new Starbucks drive-thru could look. Photo: Lancaster City Council website