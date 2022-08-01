New DAB transmitter in Lancaster brings listeners all their favourite stations

The addition provides a number of exciting new services for listeners, as well as improved coverage for existing stations.

Listeners can enjoy Rock FM, BBC Radio Lancashire and Greatest Hits Radio Lancashire on their DAB Radio, which is already home to a huge array of choice including Absolute Radio, BBC Radio 2 and Magic Radio.

The transmitter is also bringing stations previously unavailable in the area, including Hits Radio, Absolute Classic Rock, Absolute Radio Country and Magic Radio spin-off stations Magic Soul and Magic Chilled.

To access all of these new services, listeners are encouraged to retune their DAB digital radios.

The transmitter is owned by Bauer Digital Radio Ltd.

Speaking about the new launch, Ben Cooper, Chief Content and Music Officer, Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to be able to bring listeners in Lancashire even more choice thanks to the launch of this new transmitter. From the great songs on Magic Soul to the latest local updates on Rock FM, this is an exciting next step in radio’s digital future, and we can’t wait for Lancashire to join us.”

The following stations are now available on DAB Digital Radio in the area:

Rock FM

Greatest Hits Radio (Lancashire)

BBC Radio Lancashire

Absolute Classic Rock

Absolute Radio Country

Hits Radio

Magic Chilled

Magic Soul

Capital

Heart