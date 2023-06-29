The bar will open as The Old Bank in the former HSBC/Midland Bank building in Marine Road Central tomorrow, Friday, after a 'soft opening' this evening.

Owners Mel and Anthony promise a daily Happy Hour as well as weekly live music.

The building was most recently home to Grandma's Puppet Shop, which has moved to Pedder Street.

The Old Bank cocktail bar in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View