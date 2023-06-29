News you can trust since 1837
New cocktail bar opens in former Morecambe bank

A new cocktail bar opens its doors in a former bank on Morecambe promenade this weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read

The bar will open as The Old Bank in the former HSBC/Midland Bank building in Marine Road Central tomorrow, Friday, after a 'soft opening' this evening.

Owners Mel and Anthony promise a daily Happy Hour as well as weekly live music.

The building was most recently home to Grandma's Puppet Shop, which has moved to Pedder Street.

The Old Bank cocktail bar in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street ViewThe Old Bank cocktail bar in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View
The Old Bank cocktail bar in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View
HSBC closed in 2015 after the building was home to a bank for 127 years.

