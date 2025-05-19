New chapter for homegrown creative powerhouse as Lancaster business expands

It’s been an exciting 12 months at The Northern Dye House!

The award-winning local business has quickly become a cherished part of the creative community.

Born and bred here in Lancaster, the business is entering a new era, opening its doors to a beautiful new concept store following a year of inspiring growth.

The shop specialise in hand-dyed, custom-designed clothing and has built a loyal following for its bold colour palettes, sustainable approach, and emphasis on individuality.

The Northern Dye House in Lancaster.

What began as a small project in a garden workshop has blossomed into a business where clothing becomes art, and fashion tells a story.

The new store is more than just a retail space – it’s an experience. From the moment you step inside, you’re welcomed into a colourful world that radiates joy.

Everything on display, from the racks of richly-dyed garments to the thoughtfully chosen gifts and handmade jewellery, is selected under a single, powerful concept: make YOURSELF happy.

And there’s more. In addition to showcasing signature collections, the store offers a variety of bespoke services.

Customers can bring in their old favourites for the popular redyeing service, giving once-forgotten pieces a vibrant new life.

There's also our custom design and dye services, allowing shoppers to collaborate directly with the business to create something truly unique.

For those looking for a meaningful gift or a little self-love purchase, the store’s handpicked selection of treasures makes it the perfect place to browse.

The opening of a new space marks a proud moment for the business and the local community alike.

It’s a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the belief that fashion can be both joyful and sustainable.

In the coming weeks they will also be opening a workshop room, where groups or makers can rent the space for workshops, meetings or groups.

They are also going to be running dying workshops!

The Northern Dye House invites you to step inside, explore, and discover the power of colour – because happiness, after all, never goes out of style.