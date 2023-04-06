News you can trust since 1837
New chairman takes helm at Lancaster-based NanoSUN Ltd

NanoSUN Ltd, the Lancaster-based producer of the world’s first mass-produced mobile hydrogen refuelling station, has announced the appointment of Dr Graham Cooley as chairman of the board.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST

Graham has more than 30 years’ experience leading product and technology strategic development in the energy sector at the forefront of new technology introduction in the power, energy storage and hydrogen sectors.

He is a proven deal maker with a track record of structuring and closing corporate deals and a proven fundraiser, having raised more than £600m for technology companies from sources including venture capital, private equity, public investment markets, strategic corporates and grant bodies.

He is also a lifelong environmental campaigner and commentator on all things related to the energy and sustainability sector.

Dr Graham Cooley.Dr Graham Cooley.
Graham was CEO of ITM Power PLC for more than 13 years and brings a wealth of hydrogen industry and capital markets experience to NanoSUN.

ITM Power was the first hydrogen-related company to be listed on the London Stock Market.

Graham was instrumental in delivering key strategic partnership agreements with global energy partners that transformed ITM Power from a relatively small research and development business into a leader in the hydrogen market.

Speaking about his appointment, Graham said: “It’s great to be joining NanoSUN at this critical time for the development of the hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

"The company’s product solves one of the biggest problems in hydrogen fuelling today; how to safely, rapidly and economically refuel commercial hydrogen vehicles. It’s a great team of dedicated people who are poised for substantial growth.”

Graham Hodgson, NanoSUN’s founding chair and MD, said: “I am delighted to welcome Graham as chairman of the board.

"I will continue on the board as managing director and look forward to working with Graham on the next phase of the company’s rapid development."

