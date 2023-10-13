Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, for YAB [Your Affordable Board], which has grown quickly out of numerous Lancashire locations, was an energetic and dynamic one with more than 40 business leaders attending.

YAB is a peer-to-peer supportive community that approaches business in a different way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They believe that when business leaders make decisions from the heart and put people at the centre, success automatically follows. The YAB movement supports company owners and directors in a safe environment where problems and best practices are shared and networking is a natural byproduct.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business leaders at the new YAB meeting this week.

Darren Neil of Sales Geek has been a member since the beginning and said: "It's the foundation of how business leaders will create community success in the 21st century."

Founder Andy Henderson said; “From beginning to end the launch at the impressive Forrest Hills was awesome.

"We had Lancaster business leaders from all sectors attend, all getting to know each other, forming bonds, problem-solving, and innovating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The feedback from the session has been incredible. YAB is different, it’s unique, and it’s helping to change the way the world does business, and we are very proud of that!”.

As a YAB member, you can go to any group in the month - Manchester, Chorley, Blackburn, Burnley and now Lancaster - which opens up a solid network of contacts and opportunities.

YAB Lancaster will meet on the second Tuesday of every month at Forrest Hills, a conference centre located next door to Lancaster University.