New bubble tea shop gets ready to open its doors in Lancaster

A new bubble tea shop is opening in Lancaster city centre.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:29 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:29 pm

Boba Boba has yet to announced an official opening date for its Market Street venue, but has already been holding bubble tea tasting events, including one this afternoon, Friday, with all drinks costing £1.80.

Bubble tea originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, but has become increasingly popular in England.

It most commonly consists of tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls, but can be made with other toppings as well, such as grass jelly, aloe vera, or red bean.

The New Boba Boba shop in Lancaster.

Boba Boba eventually aim to open Monday to Sunday, 11am to 6pm.

They say on their website: "We hope this tea house would be a place where people can enjoy our special bubble tea and gyoza and make happy memories.

"Freshness and creativity are our favourite ingredients. Our menu is varied and the service is unmatched. If you’re looking for a taste of oriental specialities, visit us today to grab a cup of bubble tea!"

