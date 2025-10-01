New broom sweeps clean as third generation joins Morecambe family chimney sweeping firm

As cooler evenings creep in and more of us light up an open fire or wood burning stove, one of the area’s longest-standing family firms is introducing the third generation to take up the iconic chimney sweep’s brush.

Founded by Edward Taylor in Morecambe in 1958, Taylors Chimney Sweeping has remained a cornerstone of the local community, servicing Morecambe, Lancaster and the surrounding region’s chimneys for more than six decades.

This autumn, current sweep Paul Taylor (Edward’s son) is welcoming his own son Matthew – Edward’s grandson – into the family legacy of craftsmanship, safety and service.

With the continued popularity of wood-burning stoves and the resurgent attraction of open fires to avoid rising utility bills, the Taylors are highlighting the importance of regular chimney maintenance to prevent dangerous chimney fires and carbon monoxide risks.

Paul and Matthew Taylor.

“Last year there were 2,019 chimney fires in England, most of which could have been prevented with proper sweeping and maintenance,” says Paul.

“Worryingly, research reveals that nearly one in 10 fireplace users leave it years before sweeping their chimneys, putting their homes at significant risk of fire.

"With an estimated 1.5m wood burners in the UK, rising by up to 200,000 a year, it’s vital people know the correct fire safety procedures to follow.”

This includes correct preparation, installation, maintenance and regular sweeping, as well as using quality approved fuels.

Founder Edward Taylor with his two sons Martin, left, and Paul, right.

As well as sweeping hundreds of chimneys a year, Paul and now Matthew also offer safety reviews and whilst they continue to honour the courtesy and customer service instilled by founder Edward, modern tools and techniques have certainly made the job easier.

“I’ve got a lovely photo of my grandfather setting off on his rounds by bicycle, but I’m glad we’ve got the van!” says Matthew. “I’m really proud to carry on his legacy and help the next generation enjoy the comfort of a real fire. It’s more than just sweeping chimneys: it’s about keeping everyone warm and safe.”

And the best time of year to get your chimney swept? “A trade secret is spring,” confides Paul.

“Not only will you beat the autumn rush, but sweeping then removes corrosive deposits which otherwise can eat away at flues and liners over summer. Since spring’s a long way off, for safety’s sake: do it today!”