New art exhibition celebrates the best of Morecambe

‘Just Look Up’ is a project to celebrate the best of Morecambe; local, community, support, opportunity and creativity.

It's being organised in collaboration with digital agency The Consult Centre, who are on a mission to stop us from looking down at our phones or always looking ahead in our fast-paced lives and instead get us looking up and around to take in the natural beauty of Morecambe Bay.

This art exhibition is a collaboration of two very different businesses but with the same goals in mind: Supporting locals, putting Morecambe on the map and showing what it has to offer.

The art exhibition is on February 26.

Also involved in the initiative is Beach Bird, an independent, artisan shop that works with local artists across Morecambe. The shop screams individuality and fun and always offers something unique.

The Consult Centre is a local marketing agency providing coaching, courses and digital marketing solutions for businesses that need help with their social media, website design and many other services.

The Morecambe Hire side of the business offers affordable co-working and meeting room solutions for individuals who like to work remotely, but just not from home, and businesses/organisations needing meeting rooms or training facilities to hold classes, workshops, courses etc.

Together they believe the ‘Just Look Up’ project is an amazing start to reaching their goals by showcasing the amazing local businesses and organisations that call Morecambe home.

So why not go along on February 26, 2pm-4pm and start the weekend off by exploring your creativity and supporting local.

Admission for the exhibition is free and open to the public to just pop in and have a look around. There will be a range of artwork (also available to purchase) displayed in different rooms and spaces (also available for hire) throughout the building.

They will also be hosting workshops and talks from local artists and organisations which will really get you in the creative flow. Free refreshments are available and you will be serenaded by some live music too!

This is a real community project looking to build excitement and appreciation for the town you live in - so get involved!

The exhibition will be held at The Consult Centre, Floor 1 & 2, 231-233 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, LA4 4BQ.

And if you don’t see it at first, JUST LOOK UP!