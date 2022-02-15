New 430-bed student flats plan unveiled for Lancaster city centre

The development, featuring two accommodation blocks, is proposed for a site connecting two pieces of land between Caton and Bulk Roads, near to where the 630-bed Caton Court student flats were built in 2019.

The Dana car wash and the carpet and rug shop A Cut Above are currently on part of the brownfield site, which also includes the area between Farm Foods and the former Kashish restaurant in Parliament Street.

Warrington-based student accommodation specialists Primus Property Group are behind the plans which are expected to be submitted to Lancaster City Council at the end of this month, following an online consultation which finishes on February 24.

How the student flats would look.

As well as the 433 bedrooms, the proposals also include a multi-functional cinema/gaming/karaoke room, large gym, a games area, a yoga/dance studio and outdoor space.

Tim Groom Architects, based in Manchester, have designed the development which is said to take ‘cues from the historical buildings surrounding the site.’

One of the blocks will be nine storeys high and the other will be six storeys.

Primus believe that the development will provide a range of much needed secure, purpose-built student accommodation to suit student demands within the city and that the flats will improve the appearance of the site.

“The proposed design represents an excellent opportunity to redevelop this key site whilst remaining sensitive to the wider context, including the historical townscape,” the consultation document says.