Network Rail hails end of upgrade work on West Coast Main Line before royal celebration

It said combined with recent work at Easter, a total of £41.1m has been invested in the North West and central region to improve passenger and freight services for the future.

It follows the complete closure of London Euston station for major track upgrades at Watford and Wembley.

Other improvements included railway drainage work in Camden to protect tracks from future flooding; demolition of an old railway viaduct in Birmingham ahead of the HS2 (SAS 13) bridge renewal; signalling upgraded in Macclesfield; bridge upgrade work in Carlisle; track foundation strengthening in Warrington and Carlisle and track replacement on the West Coast main line in Carstairs, Scotland.

Old signalling gantry lifted out by crane near Macclesfield as part of the upgrade of the West Coast Main Line

The company said Network Rail teams planned as much work as possible into the recent bank holidays so the West Coast main line would be fully open for the Queen’s big celebration between June 2 and 5.

Tim Shoveller, managing director for Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said: “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of workers and contractors who’ve pulled out all the stops over the last two bank holidays to improve the railway for the future.

“I’d like to thank passengers whose travel has been disrupted by our £41.1m upgrades over Easter and Early May.