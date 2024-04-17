Nationwide donates £9.6k towards free therapy for cancer patients in Lancaster
The charity’s centres in Morecambe and Lancaster offer therapy for those struggling with cancer – including counselling, massage, and hypnotherapy. Therapy can help ease symptoms, encourage self-confidence, promote relaxation, and help people adjust to medical treatment. 2023 saw record numbers of referrals in the Lancaster and Morecambe area, an increase of over 13 per cent on the previous year.
The Nationwide branch in Morecambe has a longstanding history of raising money for CancerCare, with book sales and collection boxes out year-round for customers. Branch employee James Main successfully applied for Nationwide’s Colleague Grants programme, which gives staff members who volunteer with local charities the opportunity to apply for funding up to £10,000. This year the initiative has donated over £947,000 to 125 charities up and down the country.
Nationwide’s Morecambe branch has been open since 1980 – when the average UK house price was just £23,288 -- and continues to be visited over 28,500 times annually.
James Main, Member Representative at Nationwide in Morecambe, said: “I was so happy to hear that Nationwide have donated enough to cover almost 300 sessions of individual therapy for people affected by cancer and their loved ones. Like any life-changing disease, cancer can be devastating for people emotionally and it’s easy for people to ignore their mental health. I hope that our donation will help CancerCare be there for the people that need it.”
Alison Stainthorpe, Chief Executive of CancerCare, said: “We’re delighted to have this support from Nationwide, and we’re really grateful to the colleagues at Morecambe Nationwide for working so hard to help us provide services to people in our community who are affected by cancer. These sessions will help people who are coming to terms with a new diagnosis, those who are supporting a loved one through treatment, or help children who are facing a bereavement. Thanks so much for helping us keep these services available for the people of Morecambe and Lancaster.”