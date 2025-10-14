MSB Mobility opens new Blackpool showroom

MSB Mobility, the UK’s newest and most exciting Mobility Scooter manufacturer, is proud to announce the official opening of its brand-new showroom at 81 Ansdell Road, Blackpool, now open to the public.

The new showroom marks a major milestone in the company’s journey to take the MSB brand nationwide, offering customers the opportunity to experience first-hand the full range of six innovative mobility scooter models designed and built by the Blackpool-based manufacturer.

To celebrate this achievement, the Mayoress of Blackpool, Councillor Mel Fenlon, will officially open the store during the Grand Opening Event on Thursday, 30th October at 10:00am.

MSB Mobility’s mission is to deliver next-level mobility solutions that blend cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and exceptional comfort — all enhanced with future-proof features to meet the needs of modern mobility users.

Image of inside the new MSB Mobility Showroom at 81 Ansdell Road, Blackpool

The company’s growing range includes both 3- and 4-wheel mobility scooters, each designed for safety, reliability, and comfort. Every model is assembled locally at MSB Mobility’s large production facility conveniently located just off the M55 Motorway.

“The opening of our new showroom is a proud moment for our team and for Blackpool,” said Racquel Burgoyne, Director at MSB Mobility. “We’re excited to bring our vision of smarter, more comfortable mobility to customers across the UK — starting right here in our hometown.”

The new showroom provides a welcoming space for customers to explore the scooters, speak to the team, and experience the technology and design that make MSB Mobility a standout name in the industry.

MSB Mobility is committed to leading the future of the UK mobility market by combining innovation, comfort, and craftsmanship — all proudly made in Blackpool.

For more information, visit www.msbmobility.co.uk or call 01253 609 311.