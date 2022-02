Morecambe's most (and least) expensive streets revealed over the last 5 years

On The Headlands (LA3), three properties sold for an average of £503,333. On Heysham Road (LA3), four properties sold for an average of £425,000. Also, Mount Avenue (LA4) saw five properties sell for an average of £394,990.

Some of the cheapest streets include Sunacre Court, Maple Avenue (LA3) (where three properties sold for an average of £46,333), Ribblesdale Court (LA4) (where 12 properties sold for an average of £46,750) and Westfield Grove (LA4) (where three properties sold for an average of £53,583).

Most Expensive Streets in Morecambe (LA3 and LA4 Postcodes)

Morecambe beach. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Street Name (Area) Area Average No. of Sales

The Headlands Heysham £503,333 (3 sales)

Heysham Road Heysham £425,000 (4 sales)

Mount Avenue Morecambe £394,990 (5 sales)

Broadway Morecambe £381,990 (5 sales)

Twemlow Parade Heysham £360,000 (4 sales)

Broadway Morecambe £340,625 (4 sales)

Woodrush Morecambe £330,750 (6 sales)

Seymour Grove Heysham £322,875 (4 sales)

Trent Close Morecambe £313,316 (3 sales)

Longlands Lane Heysham £311,666 (3 sales)

Least Expensive Streets in Morecambe (LA3 and LA4 Postcodes)

Street Name (Area) Area Average No. of Sales

Sunacre Court, Maple Avenue, Lancaster £46,333 (3 sales)

Ribblesdale Court Morecambe £46,750 (12 sales)

Westfield Grove Morecambe £53,583 (3 sales)

West End Road Morecambe £59,100 (5 sales)

Back Morecambe Street Morecambe £61,630 (8 sales)

Yorkshire Street Morecambe £61,666 (3 sales)

Nelson Street Morecambe £62,993 (3 sales)

Rothesay Crescent Heysham £63,165 (3 sales)

Meldon Grange Heysham £64,066 (6 sales)

Dalton Road Heysham £65,166 (3 sales)

Commenting on the tool's findings (accessible here, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “to keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”