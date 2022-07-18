Morecambe’s future scientists get taste of career options

Teenagers from the Bay Leadership Academy have been learning more about life working in science, engineering and maths as part of a Science Capital programme.

The sessions, funded by careers organisation Future U, are designed to increase the aspirations of local students in schools where fewer pupils progress on to scientific degrees.

Building on previous success, the Science Capital programme is has expanded to support more schools in 2022, as well as focusing on careers in growing sectors around renewable energy and climate science.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenagers from the Bay Leadership Academy have been learning more about life working in science, engineering and maths as part of a Science Capital programme.

Some of the pupils were also able to visit Lancaster University and Blackpool Sixth Form and attend employer talks, while the whole school benefitted from careers assemblies, open lectures and an awards event with a special guest talk from TV scientist Marty Jopson.

In addition to supporting the pupils, the programme also helps teachers across the science department offer more support around potential careers.

The project was led by Mhairi Mitchinson, in partnership with Lancaster University Physics Department and Future U.

She said: “I feel privileged to be able to work with such inspirational teachers and students. It is so lovely to see the students' science capital grow. They were initially asking general questions about STEM but by the end of the project they were referring to how they could continue their STEM pathway.”

Dr. Emma Deeks, Senior Outreach Officer at Future U, added: “Science Capital is a fantastic project that provides a hugely inspiring and informative range of science related events and activities. The awards event in particular provided a great opportunity to recognise the hard work of the learners involved in the programme, as well as giving them the chance to hear from TV scientist Marty Jopson; someone who epitomises the excitement and joy science can bring when we consider the possibilities it holds.”