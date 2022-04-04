Morecambe's Arndale Centre up for sale for £5m

Agents Realla who are marketing the centre say that it is an investment opportunity with a catchment area of over 197,000 people.

The centre comprises a 1983 steel constructed shopping centre with retail accommodation extending to approximately 140,000 sq ft. Travelodge is included in the shopping centre.

The centre has six storeys and is on a 15 acre site.

Morecambe town centre towards Arndale.

The Arndale centre in Morecambe currently houses charity shops, Iceland, a phone shop, clothes shops, a jewellery shop, a shoe shop, Bodycare, Boots, Poundland and others.

Home Bargains in the Arndale Centre closed on Christmas Eve 2021.

The Tesco store in the Arndale closed in 2015.

The centre currently has 14 units to let. For more information on the sale visit here

London based NewRiver Retail took ownership of Morecambe’s Arndale Shopping Centre in a deal worth £14m in 2014.