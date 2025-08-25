Morecambe wills firm shortlisted for two national awards
The firm has been shortlisted for Customer Service Champions and Andrea Bentham as Estate Planning Consultant of the Year.
Now in their eighth year, the British Wills & Probate Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the estate planning and private client sector. 2025 saw a record number of entries across the UK, with judges praising the high standard of submissions.
This double shortlisting marks another milestone for Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates, which has built a reputation for professionalism, community focus and client care.
Founded by Nicola Combe, the business has continued to grow in recent years, with offices in Lancaster and a team serving clients across Lancashire, Cumbria and north Wales. The firm helps families plan for the future with wills, trusts, lasting powers of attorney, inheritance tax planning and estate administration.
The shortlisting also recognises the exceptional work of Andrea Bentham, a highly valued member of the Morecambe Bay Wills team. Andrea has been with the firm for several years and is well known for her knowledge, professionalism and compassionate approach with clients.
Her nomination as Estate Planning Consultant of the Year reflects the dedication she has consistently shown to supporting families through important and often sensitive decisions.
The firm are no strangers to success at the British Wills & Probate Awards, having previously won:
● Estate Planning Firm of the Year (National) – Winner 2024
● Community & Charity Champions (National) – Winner 2024
● Practitioner of the Year “One to Watch” (National) – Winner 2023
● Will Writing Firm of the Year (Regional) – Winner 2021, Highly Commended 2022, Finalist 2023
● Will Writing Sole Practitioner of the Year (National) – Winner 2021
● Customer Service Champions (National) – Highly Commended 2023
The winners will be announced at the British Wills & Probate Awards ceremony on October 9 at the Kimpton Clocktower, Manchester.