Morecambe wills firm shortlisted for two national awards

Lancaster-based firm Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates, which also incorporates Lancaster Wills, Kendal Wills and North Wales Wills, has once again been recognised on the national stage after being named a finalist in two prestigious categories at the 2025 British Wills & Probate Awards.

The firm has been shortlisted for Customer Service Champions and Andrea Bentham as Estate Planning Consultant of the Year.

Now in their eighth year, the British Wills & Probate Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the estate planning and private client sector. 2025 saw a record number of entries across the UK, with judges praising the high standard of submissions.

This double shortlisting marks another milestone for Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates, which has built a reputation for professionalism, community focus and client care.

Founder Nicola Combe (front row right) and the Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates team.

Founded by Nicola Combe, the business has continued to grow in recent years, with offices in Lancaster and a team serving clients across Lancashire, Cumbria and north Wales. The firm helps families plan for the future with wills, trusts, lasting powers of attorney, inheritance tax planning and estate administration.

The shortlisting also recognises the exceptional work of Andrea Bentham, a highly valued member of the Morecambe Bay Wills team. Andrea has been with the firm for several years and is well known for her knowledge, professionalism and compassionate approach with clients.

Her nomination as Estate Planning Consultant of the Year reflects the dedication she has consistently shown to supporting families through important and often sensitive decisions.

The firm are no strangers to success at the British Wills & Probate Awards, having previously won:

● Estate Planning Firm of the Year (National) – Winner 2024

● Community & Charity Champions (National) – Winner 2024

● Practitioner of the Year “One to Watch” (National) – Winner 2023

● Will Writing Firm of the Year (Regional) – Winner 2021, Highly Commended 2022, Finalist 2023

● Will Writing Sole Practitioner of the Year (National) – Winner 2021

● Customer Service Champions (National) – Highly Commended 2023

The winners will be announced at the British Wills & Probate Awards ceremony on October 9 at the Kimpton Clocktower, Manchester.

Director Nicola Combe said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists in two categories this year. To be recognised nationally once again is a real honour, and it’s a testament to the dedication and care our team shows to every single client. We are especially proud of Andrea’s nomination, which reflects her continued hard work and compassion.

"Andrea is a valued member of our team, and we are delighted to see her recognised in this way.”

Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates is an award-winning estate planning firm based in Lancaster, with incorporated practices Lancaster Wills, Kendal Wills and North Wales Wills. The team provides expert guidance in Wills, Trusts, Lasting Powers of Attorney and estate planning. Their ethos is rooted in compassion, clarity and community – supporting families through some of life’s most important decisions while also giving back through local initiatives.