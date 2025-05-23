Morecambe wills firm celebrates win at North West Family Business Awards

Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates Limited is celebrating a significant win after being named Purpose Driven Small Business of the Year at the prestigious North West Family Business Awards 2025.

Founded in 2019 by Nicola Combe, Morecambe Bay Wills has grown from a personal journey into a trusted and respected local firm, helping families across the region with Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Estate Planning.

The awards ceremony, held at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool and hosted by renowned broadcaster Nigel Barden alongside organisers Sue Howorth and Dave Clarkson of The Family Business Community, brought together outstanding businesses from across the north west to recognise their achievements.

Judges praised Morecambe Bay Wills for being “built on strong values” and demonstrating “that companies can thrive while contributing positively to their communities”.

The business is very much a family affair, with Nicola’s sister Paula and niece Georgia both playing active roles in the team – something that’s central to the warm, personal service they offer clients.

Reflecting on the win, Nicola said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award. As many of you know, I founded Morecambe Bay Wills after losing my husband Jim in 2018 and deciding to build a new path.

"Since then, our team has grown and our passion comes from our own experiences.

“We strive to raise awareness, provide affordable peace of mind, and give back. We certainly have a purpose, and we’re definitely driven by it. This is very much a team effort, and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who supports what we do – especially our wonderful clients, who took the time to vote for us.”

For more information about Morecambe Bay Wills, visit www.morecambebaywills.co.uk