Morecambe vinyl shop changes name and moves to central location

A Morecambe record shop has moved to a more central location in the town just off the promenade.

Eden Records, formerly Vintage Vinyl, relocated to the former Pottery Basement premises in Skipton Street last month.

Paula Baker and her husband Mark opened Vintage Vinyl in Albert Road in 2014, but they outgrew the space, and needed larger premises to accommodate their huge vinyl collection.

Paula said: “We needed to move because we needed to get a larger store.

“This is our third move, and we’re not moving again!

“We’re in a really good central location now.

“I miss the West End, I miss the community there, but we’ve moved to another community and there are really lovely people here and we’ve got a great location as well.

“My partner has had a 20 odd year obsession with vinyl.

“We’ve got quite a collection, with prices ranging from 50p to £300.

“We cover all genres of music. Anyone who comes in here can afford to buy something.

“We’ve discovered that in this digital age, a lot has been lost in translation, and there’s roughly eight to ten tones that digital cannot pick up. Analogue enhances the experience musically."

Paula Baker at Eden Music

Paula says she also has plans to use some of their extra space for music nights and events in the future.

Paula with shop dog Bella at Eden Music

Eden Music in Skipton Street, Morecambe

Vinyl prices range from 50p to 300.

There are thousands of records available covering all genres