Morecambe to get new Poundstretcher store - and here's when it will open

The discount store replaces a Poundland outlet, which moved into the former Home Bargains unit in the Arndale in November 2022.

Poundstretcher will have an official grand opening on Thursday April 27, and will kick off with a massive half-price sale which includes more than 1,400 products across multiple categories.

The growing family business, which was established more than 40 years ago, is coming to town with a large and bright store as well as a wide choice of brands within household products, food and drinks, everyday essentials, electrical goods and seasonal ranges.

Poundstretcher will open in the Arndale Centre next week.

The new opening means that Morecambe becomes the 325th store currently trading as part of the Poundstretcher group.

New members of staff (both part and full-time) from the local area have been recruited to become part of the Poundstretcher team.

The grand opening will start at 10am, when the first arrivals will be welcomed by a local entertainer running games and activities with £250 worth of Poundstretcher shopping vouchers up for grabs.

At 9.30am the store will be running a charity trolley dash for the benefit of West End Impact, where they will be given the opportunity to fill their trolley with as many products as possible within 60 seconds.

The store will officially open for trading at 10am with a ribbon cutting.

Property director Gerry Loughran said: "We are pleased to be returning to the town of Morecambe with loads of big branded products and a great range of offers.

"The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new and returning customers.

"We are expecting massive queues for our opening day specials, including an action-packed morning, so come early to not miss out!"

Poundstretcher is the UK’s leading discount retailer giving customers big brands at big discounts, with more than 2,000 products at the lowest prices on the market.