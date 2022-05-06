Morecambe store reaps rewards of its customer service during pandemic

Two years after launching the service in response to the Covid pandemic, Beech Stores Nisa Heysham on Middleton Road has seen customer demand continue to grow, with 22 per cent of weekly turnover now coming via delivery orders.

Owner James Brown said the need to offer a delivery service became apparent in 2020 as coronavirus swept the country.

“We realised that we needed to do more to support our customers, especially the vulnerable, so we set up a home delivery service where customers could order by phone and have their shopping delivered to their homes with minimal contact,” he said. “The service was very well received by customers.”

Nisa Heysham.

Keen to go the extra mile, James also promised a 30-minute delivery window.

The ordering system, which started as a telephone service, was upgraded and investment in technology helped further improve the service to shoppers as well as make it more efficient to manage.

James said: “We researched options and decided to partner with Zeus Labs to integrate an app into our Facebook page, speeding up the process and freeing up staff to pick the products and serve customers.

“It’s easy to use, there are no surcharges to the customer and no need to inflate prices to cover the costs. This means that we can offer everyday items at the same prices regardless of whether they are being delivered or collected by the customer.”

One of the Beech Stores Nisa Heysham delivery vehicles.

Such is the success of the service that the store now operates two branded vehicles.