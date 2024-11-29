Morecambe specialist firm wins top national opticians award

A leading provider of complex lens solutions for opticians and dispensers has won a prestigious award.

Optimum RX Lens Specialists, based in Morecambe, won The Lens Award at the Optician Awards 2024.

Recognised for its innovation and outstanding service, the company was lauded by the judging panel as “truly unique,” with particular praise for its ability to “produce lenses others simply could not make.”

The accolade specifically acknowledges the groundbreaking capabilities of the 'optiFORM complex' range, which has been instrumental in supporting practices with high prescription and complex lens requirements.

The Optimum team with their award.

Backed by a team of experts and exemplary technical support, optiFORM complex offers opticians an unparalleled tool to meet the most challenging patient needs with precision, confidence, and ease.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive The Lens Award,” said Mark Marland, sales director at Optimum RX Lens Specialists. “This achievement highlights our commitment to innovation and underscores the dedication of our talented team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver for our customers.

"I would personally like to thank them all along with our committed customers for their continued support and last but no means leased our strategic partners from our amazing supply chain who deliver the best materials we can work with to produce such outstanding lenses.”

The ‘optiFORM complex’ range forms part of Optimum RX Lens Specialists’ broader optiFORM offering.

Manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art lab in Morecambe, the optiFORM range includes an impressive portfolio of freeform lenses.

From progressives and occupational lenses to driving, sports, single-vision, and sun solutions, the range empowers optical practices to offer tailored options that meet the varied needs of their patients.

Enhancing functionality and aesthetics, Optimum RX Lens Specialists ensures all lenses are finished to the highest standards through advanced in-house coating applications. The premium optiPURE+ MAR coating delivers a crystal-clear aesthetic with minimal bloom, adding contemporary elegance to stylish frames.

Additionally, opticians can access a vibrant array of tinted, photochromic, polarised, and mirrored finishes, offering patients fully personalised lens options to suit their lifestyles.

The win at the Optician Awards 2024 is a testament not only to the innovative products but also to the belief and loyalty of Optimum RX Lens Specialists’ customers.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our clients and the tremendous efforts of our expert team,” said commercial manager Kate Child.

"Day in and day out, their hard work and dedication ensure we remain at the forefront of lens technology.”

Sales manager Rayna Greenfield added: “Optimum RX Lens Specialists continues to be a trusted partner for opticians, delivering both cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service. With this prestigious recognition, the company remains committed to helping practices thrive by meeting the evolving vision care needs of their patients.”