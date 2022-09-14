Morecambe restaurant to close its doors due to rising costs

Fusion bar and restaurant specialising in the flavours and aromas of Portuguese cuisine, opened its doors in Pedder Street in the former Grove cafe in May 2021.

It was owners Marcus Harrington and Chris Donaldson’s third business venture having already run two successful Fusion takeaways in Heysham and Lancaster.

Now they have announced that they are closing the bar and restaurant on Sunday (September 18).

Fusion, a restaurant specialising in the flavours and aromas of Portuguese cuisine, has opened its doors in Pedder Street. Photo: Tony North.

A spokesman said: “It is with deep regret and great sadness that we announce we are closing Fusion Bar and Restaurant on Sunday September 18 for a while.

“Due to the current cost of living it is not possible for us to remain open at this time.

“From the stock increasing in price to the extortionate cost of energy it is simply no longer viable to run the business under these circumstances.

“This closure will affect both the restaurant and take away service for the foreseeable.

“We remain hopeful that once the cost of living begins to subside, we will re-open the restaurant coming back bigger and better than ever.

“But until something gives, we must baton down the hatches and wait it out.

“But of course, We won’t go quietly! We are planning a big week of fantastic offers and ask that you all come down to support us and our hard-working staff in this final week.

“Our first big offer will be the FINAL CHEEKY TUESDAY tonight we're offering 25% all menus eat in or delivery.

“USE CODE: MISSYOU