Morecambe restaurant offers free meals to military personnel

Morecambe’s Toby Carvery is showing its support for the armed forces by inviting military personnel to join them for a free breakfast or carvery meal on Armed Forces Day.

The special Armed Forces Day offer is available to serving troops, veterans and reserves across the whole of the British armed forces, as a way of saying thank you for all of their hard work.

To claim their free meal on Armed Forces Day this Saturday, June 29, at Toby Carvery on the Shrimp Roundabout, military personnel just need to download a voucher on the Toby Carvery website or app and present it in their chosen restaurant along with their military ID*.

Martin Gosling, brand operations director for Toby Carvery, said: “The response to the offer over the last few years has been absolutely fantastic, and we’re keen to achieve our Toby 10K Challenge by hitting our target of serving at least 10,000 free meals to armed forces members.

“We’re proud to support the incredible men and women in the armed forces and a meal on us is just a small way for us to show our gratitude!”

For more information go to www.tobycarvery.co.uk.