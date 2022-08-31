Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests had to evacuate from The York Hotel along with new landlord and landlady Gareth and Gemma Gardner and their family after the blaze took hold in the wall below the couple's 10-year-old daughter's bedroom.

The pair took over the Lancaster Road venue last month, having both spent more than 35 years serving in the Army.

Gareth then worked with Red Rose to support people in recovery while Gemma was a business consultant whose catering company sadly hit troubles due to the Covid pandemic.

The York Hotel in Morecambe.

Having only just taken over, they are now having to wait to open the doors again following the fire, which happened at around 2.45am on Bank Holiday Monday.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands were called to the scene and spent three-and-a-half hours tackling the fire, which is believed to have been caused by a faulty extractor fan.

The pub was taken over by Admiral Taverns merged with Hawthorns Brewery in June.

A new executive chef, Tze Devine, has also been taken on.

Fire damage in the kitchen of the York Hotel in Morecambe.

The Gardners are now awaiting a fire brigade inspection before they are authorised to reopen, which is expected to be next week.

Gemma posted on the pub's Facebook page to thank people for their support.

"Luckily no one was hurt and everyone is ok," they said. "Thank you for everyone’s support. Truly appreciated.

"It’s heartbreaking, the kitchen is completely ripped out. The pub is smoke damaged, right above is my little girl's bed.

Fire damage in the kitchen of the York Hotel in Morecambe.

"We will all be ok, thankfully it was contained inside the wall."