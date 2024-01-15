A Morecambe pub has been given the green light to open until the early hours three nights a week.

The William Mitchell pub, off Westgate, has been given permission to sell alcohol until 2am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with opening hours ending at 2.30am.

However, managers must assess security staff and other needs for big events or especially busy times under the new licensing conditions.

The licensing changes came after pub firm Punch Taverns applied for a variation at a Lancaster City Council licensing meeting and police recommended a set of new conditions.

The William Mitchell in Westagte.

Lancashire Police had said the William Mitchell should assess security needs for funeral wakes, sports events, St Patrick’s Day, holidays, periods of community ‘high tension’ and days known as ‘black eye Fridays’ – very busy days before Christmas.

Other proposed conditions include CCTV arrangements, the Challenge 25 system for young-looking customers and zero tolerance for drugs.

However, no police attended the council meeting on Friday.

Council licensing officer David Eglin said the police had not informed them of previous trouble which they’d attended at the venue, and there had been no complaints from residents.

“I think they are happy to have the conditions agreed,” he said. “Given there has been 28 days’ consultation and talks between the police and TLT Solicitors [representing Punch Taverns} we were made aware of the outcome and asked to put these suggested conditions before councillors.”

Piers Warne, a lawyer representing Punch Taverns, said the previous licensing conditions were “fairly old”.

“The agreement is to update them to a modern set of operating standards, regarding CCTV and risk assessments for door supervisors for high-risk football matches,” he said.

“The landlady and landlord already pro-actively manage things. Tricia and Steve [Ulyatt] have been there a long time. It’s very much a community pub with a good wine and food offer. They also work very hard for that community ‘vibe’ and can hold events.

“As you are aware, there are no issues raised at all by residents. I think a few years go there were some issues with travellers, which the police were engaged with. But I don’t think anybody has suggested it was not handled properly. These things happen, but that was a long time ago.”

Previously, the William Mitchell had sometimes applied for special event licences to the council, but it now wanted updated conditions to cover all scenarios and offer some flexibility for late nights.

Mr Warne also told the councillors: “I would remind you of guidance. It effectively says police officer are experts on crime and disorder issues, so we should take them very seriously. You should give them your attention, and decisions must be based on evidence. There are no issues or evidence of disorder around the pub. I ask you to support this application.”

Mr Warne added that the new hours meant events such as major boxing matches abroad could be catered for.

“It allows for flexibility,” he said. “If there’s a big boxing event on, from Dubai or whatever, or if a group comes in wanting to celebrate later on a Friday night, for example. Or community events, parties or christenings.”