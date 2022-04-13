Morecambe pub to close for refurbishment
A Morecambe pub will close for a month for refurbishment.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 12:30 pm
The Hurley Flyer next to Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium on Westgate will be closing on April 24 and plans to reopen on May 23, according to their Facebook page.
Construction has already begun outside and the pub will be trading inside as normal for now, but will then shut on April 24.
The Hurley Flyer said on their Facebook post that it was going to be a huge refurbishment and there is more exciting news to come.