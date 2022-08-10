Morecambe pub counts down to reopening after refurb

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancaster Road eaterie, which is popular among local residents for its Sunday roasts, closed on July 25 for a refurbishment, and is due to open on August 18.

The refit was due to take place before the Covid pandemic struck, and was delayed until now.

Work is now well under way and staff are looking forward to a grand reopening of the new and improved venue next week.

The Toby Carvery is closed for a refit.

The venue reopens on August 18.