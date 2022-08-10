Morecambe pub counts down to reopening after refurb

Morecambe's Toby Carvery is counting down the days till it reopens after a facelift.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 1:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 3:14 pm

The Lancaster Road eaterie, which is popular among local residents for its Sunday roasts, closed on July 25 for a refurbishment, and is due to open on August 18.

The refit was due to take place before the Covid pandemic struck, and was delayed until now.

Work is now well under way and staff are looking forward to a grand reopening of the new and improved venue next week.

The Toby Carvery is closed for a refit.

Most Popular

The venue reopens on August 18.
Ongoing work at the Toby Carvery.
Toby CarveryMorecambeWorkLancaster Road