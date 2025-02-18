Morecambe pub announces reopening date under new ownership

The Golden Ball at Snatchems is due to reopen on March 1.

The Golden Ball at Snatchems is due to reopen under new ownership next month.

The riverside pub has been closed for a refresh since previous boss Matt Thistlethwaite left last month.

It will reopen on Saturday March 1 from 4pm under the charge of Morecambe couple Jay and Lucy Blackburn.

The Golden Ball, situated on the side of the River Lune in Lancaster Road, Morecambe, will continue to offer food, accommodation including glamping pods, and a function room.

Singer Steve Pilgrim will perform live at the reopening night, and visitors can also try complimentary samples of a brand new menu.