Morecambe podiatrist wins business leader of the year award

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 15:57 BST
A Morecambe businessman who served in the armed forces has won SME Business Leader of the Year at the British Forces in Business Awards.

Jake Yates, who is the owner and lead podiatrist of Across the Bay Podiatry & Footcare, served in the army for six years with the royal military police, deploying to Afghanistan attached to EOD (explosives, ordnance, disposal team) as a weapons intelligence specialist.

After leaving the army, Jake set out in the field of podiatry and graduated from the University of Salford with a first class honours degree in 2018.

He then spent time working in the NHS and as an associate at a private clinic.

Jake collecting his award on stage and is accompanied by Nina Hossain (event host) and Ian McDuffie (senior manager - Amazon Global Military Affairs).

Recognising there was a requirement for access to footcare in the Morecambe area. Jake set up Across the Bay Podiatry & Footcare in 2022.

Across the Bay Podiatry & Footcare began operating a couple of days a week in Bare but soon grew into a busy five day a week practice, also acquiring Nicola Beet’s clinic on Central Drive in Morecambe.

The practice offers a whole host of services from routine footcare, shockwave therapy and nail surgery for ingrown toenails.

From more than 1,000 nominations Jake was declared SME Business Leader of the Year.

Jake said: “My time in the armed forces taught me discipline, resilience and the importance of clear communication – skills that have been invaluable when setting up a business.

“From day one our aim has been to solve real problems and provide clear value for clients. It has been very rewarding to see the practice grow so quickly.”

