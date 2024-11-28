Morecambe MP and business community join together in bid for extra police patrol funding

Morecambe BID, founders of the initiative Safe Morecambe, has joined forces with MP Lizzi Collinge to champion efforts aimed at securing additional funding to continue vital police patrol initiatives.

This collaboration comes in response to the remarkable success of Operation Centurion, a police programme that has significantly reduced anti-social behaviour in the Morecambe BID and Poulton areas.

Operation Centurion, funded by £2m from the Home Office over the past two years, has successfully placed community police officers on the streets in identified anti-social behaviour hotspots.

Since its implementation, the initiative has led to a 30% reduction in anti-social behaviour in key areas, providing a safer and more welcoming environment for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Tim Barbury, committee member for Morecambe BID and Safe Morecambe lead.

However, with existing funding scheduled to expire in January, stakeholders are determined to build on the progress achieved so far.

Mrs Collinge has been a vocal advocate of the initiative, recognising its impact on improving community safety in Morecambe. She has worked closely with the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Clive Grunshaw to stress the importance of extending the funding for Operation Centurion.

She said: “Operation Centurion has delivered real, tangible results for Morecambe. The reduction in anti-social behaviour has already made a visible difference to our communities, but there is still significant work to be done.

"This week I met with the minister responsible for high streets and we discussed how important action on anti-social behaviour is to renew our high streets.

"I am committed to pushing for continued funding to sustain the momentum seen in Morecambe and support the safety and well-being of residents, businesses, and visitors, particularly as we prepare for the opportunities brought by the Eden Project Morecambe.”

The PCC has also advocated for additional resources to maintain this level of neighbourhood policing. By highlighting the success of Operation Centurion to the Government, the PCC hopes to ensure funding that will enable more patrols and continued focus on tackling local issues such as street drinking, vandalism, youth disturbances, and drug-related crime.

Tim Barbary, chairman of Safe Morecambe and member of the Morecambe BID executive committee, said: “Safe Morecambe, as an initiative of Morecambe BID, is proud to collaborate with Lancashire Police and our local councils to make Morecambe a safer place to live and work.

"Operation Centurion has proved that visible, on the ground policing can truly make an impact. We are grateful for MP Lizzi Collinge’s support and advocacy in supporting our work to push for extending this initiative.

"Together, we can ensure a brighter and safer future for Morecambe.”

Safe Morecambe, a collaborative group set up by Morecambe BID that includes organisations such as Lancashire Police, Lancaster City Council, and Morecambe Town Council, remains focused on curbing issues that harm the community’s vitality.

These efforts align with their mission of making Morecambe “Eden-ready” – a safer and vibrant community poised to benefit from the economic and cultural opportunities presented by the Eden Project North.

The outcome of these funding efforts is expected to be clearer in early 2025. Meanwhile, Morecambe BID, Safe Morecambe, and MP Lizzi Collinge continue to spotlight the importance of prioritising safety and anti-social behaviour prevention at the heart of local policy-making.

For further information, please contact Morecambe BID.