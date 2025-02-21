Morecambe legal experts celebrate double finalist honour in prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legal experts Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates are celebrating after being named finalists in two categories at the Legal Growth and Conference Awards 2025.

The company is shortlisted for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), while managing director Nicola Combe is recognised as a finalist for the coveted Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The accolades mark another milestone in the firm’s rise since it was founded in 2019.

Nicola Combe’s nomination reflects her exceptional leadership and vision, driving the company’s growth while maintaining a strong community focus. Under her guidance, Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates have become a trusted name, serving thousands of clients with Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Probate services—all delivered with their core values of charity, empathy and integrity.

Their CSR nomination celebrates the company’s commitment to creating a positive social and environmental impact. This includes adopting sustainable practices, championing diversity and inclusion, and raising more than £31,000 for CancerCare North Lancashire, a charity deeply close to Nicola’s heart.

Additionally, the firm has reinvested profits into its team and community projects, including supporting Morecambe FC Community Sports.

“This recognition means so much to us as a business and to me personally,” said Nicola. “Our team works tirelessly to ensure we make a difference – not just for our clients but for our local community and beyond. Being acknowledged for Corporate Social Responsibility again is deeply rewarding, and being included alongside such outstanding entrepreneurs is incredibly humbling.”

This isn’t the first time Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates has shone at the Legal Growth and Conference Awards. They took home the Corporate Social Responsibility Award in 2024 and were finalists in the Best Use of Social Media category, recognising their creative and impactful communication strategies.

The Corporate Social Responsibility category showcases firms making a tangible difference through sustainable initiatives, community partnerships, and diversity promotion. Meanwhile, the Entrepreneur of the Year category celebrates individuals demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovative thinking, and commitment to their local business ecosystems.

Nicola’s entrepreneurial approach has seen Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates expand into new regions through the acquisition of Kendal Wills and Lancaster Wills. The business remains overwhelmingly community-focused, with more than 80% of its work coming via recommendations from satisfied clients and trusted business partners.

The winners of the Legal Growth and Conference Awards 2025 will be announced later this year.

For more information about Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates, please visit https://www.morecambebaywills.co.uk/ or contact 01524 571032.