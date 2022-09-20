Morecambe hosts start of epic Costa Coffee 'Coffee Morning on Wheels' fundraising cycle ride in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Dubbed ‘Coffee Morning on Wheels’, as it coincides with Macmillan’s annual Coffee Morning flagship fundraising event, of which Costa Coffee is a headline partner for the first time this year, the team of amateur and experienced cyclists will be using pedal power over two days, biking from the coastlines of Morecambe to Hornsea.

Departing from Morecambe prom on Saturday September 24, the riders will cycle 80 miles east along the Pennines and climb 5,000ft hills, before reaching the half-way and overnight point in Leeds city centre.

The next day the team heads to the coast of Hornsea in Yorkshire, cycling more than 70 miles and climbing 1,000ft to reach the finishing point on the seafront in Hornsea by the Trans Pennine Trail sign.

The Costa Coffee Macmillan Coffee Morning on Wheels fundraiser begins on Saturday.

This cycle ride forms part of a wider fundraising initiative Costa Coffee is undertaking to support Macmillan’s Coffee Morning in September.

Money raised will help Macmillan to continue to provide a range of physical, practical, financial and emotional support for people living with cancer and their families from the moment they are diagnosed.

To donate to the Coffee Morning on Wheels Coast-to-Coast cycle ride visit the team’s JustGiving page here.

For further information on Costa Coffee’s partnership with Macmillan Coffee Morning visit www.costa.co.uk/macmillan

To host a coffee morning on Friday September 30 or whenever suits best, visit macmillan.org.uk/coffee