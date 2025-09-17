Morecambe gardener scoops top award for his lawn care services for second year running

A garden maintenance business based in Bare is celebrating winning a 'Quality Business Award' for a second consecutive year.

GP Garden Care won the award for 'The Best Lawn Care Services' in Lancaster category, achieving an overall quality score of online reviews of more than 95 per cent – repeating the same feat of 2024.

Owner Graham Pye started the business in 2021, providing an 'eco conscious' service to customers in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

"I'm delighted to receive this award for a second consecutive year, and am proud of how far my business has come in just under four years,” Graham said.

"I always strive to provide an excellent service, and it's wonderful to receive recognition for the job I love doing."

UK businesses that have won a Quality Business Award represent less than one per cent of registered businesses in the UK, with judges looking for an exceptional overall quality rating, outstanding customer reviews and reputation from more than three different platforms.